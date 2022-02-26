Jtiah Bray of Magnolia has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the fall 2021 semester.
Bray graduated with a bachelor of science degree in health education and promotion.
Updated: February 26, 2022 @ 1:03 am
