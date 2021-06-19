Two departments in the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas have signed memorandums of understanding with the University of Arkansas-Cossatot Community College, providing more opportunities for students pursuing careers in agriculture.
The Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness, and the Department of Agricultural Education, Communications and Technology at the U of A have created 2-plus-2 transfer degree programs.
These programs will allow UA-Cossatot students who earn an associate of science degree in agricultural business to complete their junior and senior years in Fayetteville while working toward a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business or agricultural education, communication, and technology with concentrations in agricultural business management and marketing or agricultural education.
The purpose is to provide opportunities for students using the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship to have greater access and be prepared for careers in agricultural business or agricultural education in Arkansas, the region and across the nation.
“One of our roles and goals is to do what we can to make it as easy and welcoming for students from all areas of the state to transition to the U of A and find their passion in one of our majors,” said Bumpers College Dean Deacue Fields.
“These agreements with UA-Cossatot are hopefully an indication to Southwest Arkansas, and the entire state, that we are committed to partnering with you and helping students find their career path and passion with us. We’re very pleased that two of our departments have been able to partner with the faculty and administration at UA-Cossatot to create these opportunities. These are both Bumpers College degrees and agriculturally based, but in two very different areas that hopefully appeal to a wide range of students.”
The memorandums of understanding call for students to complete their first two years at UA-Cossatot, to follow the course curriculum, have a minimum grade point average of 2.0, and earn an associate of science degree.