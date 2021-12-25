G. Scott and Ashlea Hill of Ruston, LA, have made a $100,000 gift to benefit Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Funds will support current and future programming within the college and technology enhancements in Ray’s Trading Room.
“Scott and Ashlea have generously given their time, talents, and support to advance Louisiana Tech University, and I am grateful for their friendship and commitment to Tech,” said Dr. Les Guice, Louisiana Tech president. “I look forward to seeing Caroline and Collin’s future achievements in their own communities and careers.”
“Scott and Ashlea are dedicated members of the Louisiana Tech and College of Business family,” said Dr. Chris Martin, dean of the College of Business. “I am honored that they have chosen to support the college with their time and talents—and now this generous gift. We’re grateful for the impact they are making on our students and faculty.”
Scott serves as president of RelaDyne Reliability Services and is the former co-owner of Hill Oil Company and Petro Clean Solutions, Inc. He received a BS in finance from Louisiana Tech in 1991, and is member of the Louisiana Tech University Foundation Board, College of Business Dean’s Advisory Board, and Student Managed Investment Fund Advisory Board. Ashlea is family nurse practitioner and owner of the Diabetes Care Center of Louisiana. Their daughter, Caroline, is a 2021 graduate, and son, Collin, is a current student in the College of Business.