University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) has reached a significant milestone in its mission to make college education affordable and accessible to all.
UAPB achieved a record-breaking $10 million in contributions for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
"As UAPB celebrates 150 years as an educational institution, the increasing level of achievement in institutional giving is key to sustaining quality programs across the university," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander. "I am grateful to all of our donors who have contributed to the success of our mission and vision at UAPB," he said. "Through the generosity of our alumni, stakeholders, and friends, UAPB continues to make a difference for the students and the community by maintaining a quality education that is accessible, affordable, and impactful."
Contributions doubled in the total gifts received from approximately $5 million in 2021-2022 to over $10 million in 2022-2023. This achievement exemplifies what can be accomplished when resources unite for a common cause.
"Reaching the $10 million mark is an amazing accomplishment for this university. In many ways, it indicates the confidence people have in our abilities to help students. The additional funding also helps us to assist students in meeting the many financial challenges that tend to get in the way of a college education,” said George R. Cotton, Sr., UAPB Vice Chancellor Institutional Advancement.
Long-term endowments are a key indicator and have grown over the decade from $8.5 million to beyond the university's recent goal of $16 million to $27 million. This increase moved UAPB up to the middle quartile of HBCU endowments, representing approximately 200% growth over the past decade in invested money. These university assets will continue to provide income to support the university's mission.