A North Louisiana bioscience center has been awarded an American Rescue Plan grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The EDA committed $1.8 million to support construction of a new Biomedical Research and Innovation Park on the University of Louisiana-Monroe campus. State and local matching funds will elevate the total grant value to $3.6 million.

The biomedical park grant is part of the Economic Adjustment Assistance Program dedicated to innovative economic development projects designed to address local needs.

The proposed 45,000-square-foot facility will be built adjacent to ULM’s School of Pharmacy. It will support the growth of the biotechnical industry in north Louisiana by developing a physical hub for start-ups and existing life sciences companies to develop their business models. Total capital investment is projected to reach $34 million; EDA and matching funds are dedicated to infrastructure and site development. Upon completion, the project is expected to create 175 new jobs in the Monroe area.

