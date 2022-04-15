Four members of the South Arkansas Community College Phi Beta Lambda chapter recently placed in the top three in their respective areas of competition at the 60th Annual Arkansas Future Business Leaders of America-PBL Conference.
James Goode captured first in client services and third in retail management; Mara Neal was first in job interview; Jennifer Silvers was first in help desk; and Joseph Myers was second in computer concepts.
These students now are eligible to move on to national competition at the National PBL Conference in Chicago this summer.