Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its spring quarter President’s and Dean’s Honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the President’s Honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the Dean’s Honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Arkansas students are listed by their hometown.
Louisiana students are listed first by parish.
Arkansas
Camden: Madelyn N. Albritton, Jacob Monroe Muckelrath*
El Dorado: Nichole Lynn Davis, Micah Logan Haney, Nathanael Aaron Marino*, Riley Lee Anne McAdams, Julia Carrie Prado, Macy Brooke Pratt*, Jenna Danielle Roblee*, Zachary Scriber*, Alyssa Renea Shipp, Allyson Delane Silmon*, Garrett A. Trostle, Price A. Woollen
Emerson: Chloe Reann Burleson*
Junction City: Logan T. Vines*
Magnolia: Peyton C. Carter, Kristyn L. Hardy*, Carter Andrew Ray*, Lauren E. Smith*, Keith A. Watson*
Smackover: Hannah Paige Squyres
Stamps: Tiffany Marie Erwin
Claiborne
Athens: Annette King*, Amber Renee Lovitt
Homer: Kylie Brynn Bass, Peyton Alexander Benefield, Rinkle H. Bhagat*, Casey Dakota Chandler*, Kerra Roshun Howard*, Dylann Shawn Sharpe, Bishop Wayne Taylor, Analese D. Wagg*, Kimberly Elizabeth Ware, McKenzie Lee Zachary
Lisbon: Madelyn Raye Williams
Summerfield: Zachary Biggs*, Jyrezhia T. Nathan*
Union
Bernice: Hadassah Rose Brandon*, Andrew Dylan Dampier*, Cassidy Erin Jones*
Downsville: Luke Weston Bell, Blaine Thomas Holloway*, Jessie Savannah Simpson, Carson Troy Smalling*, Kayla Breanne Smith, Jeanna Allison Bonnie Tedeton, John Ross Wilhite*
Farmerville: Nicholas Riley Albritton, Benjamin Avery Armstrong*, Baylee M. Auger, Landon Bain Carpenter, Avery A. Cobb*, Allyann Danielle Crow*, Kaitlynn Eliane Ezell*, Annamari Elyse Farrar*, Lydia Loraine George, Garrick Edward Griffin, Conner Johnathan Herrmann*, Alison Gabrielle Hogan*, Carlee Brooke McCrary, Dorion Thorne McFadden*, Allison Elise Roan*, William Henry Terral, Brianna Elizabeth Thomas*
Lillie: Taykeetria Raychelle Rogers
Marion: Aubrey Rebecca Maxey*, Richard Grant Mayo*
Spearsville: Canyon Lane Elkins*, Mykenzie Paige Jackson
Webster
Cotton Valley: Patricia Greer*
Doyline: Bridget Aryn Morris
Dubberly: Mary Alexis Fish
Heflin: Brooke Walker, Harlie Alexis Walker
Minden: Brielle Roxanne Bordelon*, Jacie Danielle Brent*, Lydia Abigail Butts*, Ireland Ruth Carrigan, Timothy Cade Clemons, Faith Anne Earnhardt*, Carson Jack Fields, Daniel R. Hamm*, Ethan Jeffus*, Abigail Suzanne Lechner*, Alyssa Clair Martin*, Zachary Allen McIntyre*, Tiffany Marie Odom, Madison Grace Pye*, Craig A. Rice Jr.*, Sara Elizabeth Watson
Sarepta: Caroline Marie Franklin*, Justin Daniel Lewis, Dawson A. Markham*, Randi Paige Markham, Ashley Nichole Morgan*, Anna Grace Neal, Abigail Otwell*
Sibley: Jinny P. Schober*, Jaykob Stewart*
Springhill: Zadren Tomias Alexander, Jillian Grace Masingill*