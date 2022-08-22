Pyle

Nicholas Pyle has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College.

Nicholas Pyle, a 2022 graduate of Emerson High School, has accepted a Freshman Recognition Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall.

In high school, he was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you