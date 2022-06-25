ASU

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 16 other countries.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Magnolia-area graduates listed by county and hometown.

Columbia

Waldo: Kaitlyn Elaine Srebalus, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

Lafayette

Lewisville: Calvon R. Turner Jr., Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route

Nevada

Prescott: Taylor Elise Johnson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Ouachita

Camden: Jessy L. Nix, Master of Engineering Management, Engineering Management

Camden: Gabrielle Alyse Fife, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Camden: Teresa Lindsey Allen, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Camden: Kinley Grace Vint, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude

Union

El Dorado: Joshua Seth Jolley, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy

El Dorado: John Robert Thompson, Jr, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership

El Dorado: Kalin Grace Key, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

El Dorado: Ethan Saber Cousins, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

El Dorado: Terry K. Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies

El Dorado: Kala Rene John, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences

Huttig: Shelby M. Lane, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy

