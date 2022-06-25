Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Spring Commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 16 other countries.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.
Magnolia-area graduates listed by county and hometown.
Columbia
Waldo: Kaitlyn Elaine Srebalus, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Lafayette
Lewisville: Calvon R. Turner Jr., Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route
Nevada
Prescott: Taylor Elise Johnson, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Ouachita
Camden: Jessy L. Nix, Master of Engineering Management, Engineering Management
Camden: Gabrielle Alyse Fife, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Camden: Teresa Lindsey Allen, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Camden: Kinley Grace Vint, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude
Union
El Dorado: Joshua Seth Jolley, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy
El Dorado: John Robert Thompson, Jr, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
El Dorado: Kalin Grace Key, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
El Dorado: Ethan Saber Cousins, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
El Dorado: Terry K. Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies
El Dorado: Kala Rene John, Bachelor of Science, Biological Sciences
Huttig: Shelby M. Lane, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Physical Therapy