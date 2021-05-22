Arkansas 4-H youth will head to college this fall with a little less financial strain thanks to 4-H college scholarships.
The Arkansas 4-H Foundation recently awarded $32,900 in college scholarships to 28 high school seniors in 17 counties.
“The 2021 Arkansas 4-H scholarship recipients should be very proud of the accomplishments they have made throughout their 4-H careers. The scholarship application process is highly competitive,” said Angie Freel, associate department head, 4-H and Youth development for the Cooperative Extension Service and the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“We are so thankful for the existing 4-H Foundation endowments and our community and association partners who consistently give each year to sponsor these important scholarships to educational institutions of higher learning,” she said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer these opportunities.”
This year’s scholarship recipients from South Arkansas are:
Robert and Betty Oliver ($4,000) — Eva Berryhill, Hot Spring County
Dennis Millard Memorial Scholarships ($1,000) — Katee Johnson, Hot Spring County
Gladys Klepfer/Bo and Peggy Cobb Scholarships:
Xander Adams ($500), Clark County
John W. White Award ($1,000) — Molly Parker, Hempstead County
Oaklawn Jockey Club ($625)
Rebecca Thomas, Clark County
James Hewitt, Miller County
Raymond Cox ($500)
Aubrey Seymour, Sevier County
Kaitlyn Watson, Calhoun County
Governor’s Award Nominees ($2,000 to winner)
Eva Berryhill, Hot Spring County
Arkansas 4-H is the youth development program conducted by the University of Arkansas System, Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service and offers programs for youth ages 5-19 in every county in Arkansas.
The Arkansas 4-H Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to supporting Arkansas 4-H youth since 1951.