East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has raised more than $6 million for its Great Commission Center campaign.
In the summer of 2020, ETBU received a $1.5 million challenge grant from the J. E. and L. E. Mabee Foundation, requiring the university to raise $6 million by mid-July 2021, in order to receive the challenge grant funds. The goal has officially been met, allowing the university to receive the challenge grant from the J. E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, bringing the total amount raised for the campaign to over $7,500,000.
The Mabee Foundation has supported ETBU in the past, including $400,000 toward the renovation of the Marshall Grand for the ETBU School of Nursing and contributions to the Ornelas Housing Complex. However, this challenge grant marks the Mabee Foundation’s largest gift to ETBU.
“Reaching the $6 million goal prior to the Mabee Foundation challenge deadline is a significant accomplishment in the history of the institution,” Vice President for Advancement Scott Bryant said. “We made our proposal to the Mabee Foundation prior to the onset of the pandemic and were unsure of moving forward when we were issued the challenge grant in July of 2020. We did not want to miss the opportunity to receive such a sizable gift from the Mabee Foundation and decided to move forward on faith. God has been at work as ETBU alumni, and friends have partnered with us to make this vision a reality.”
The 23,500-square-foot Great Commission Center will be home to one of ETBU's largest academic programs, the Fred Hale School of Business. A modern 21st-century learning center with a historic architectural and educational identity will advance the Hale Business School's awareness, relevance, and reputation as a leading Christ-centered business school for undergraduate and graduate studies.
The new facility will also be the home to the Office of Career Development and the Great Commission Center program, which connects students, faculty, and staff with the local communities in East Texas, cities across the United States, as well as cultures across the globe in fulfillment of the Great Commission call in Scripture.
"I am grateful that God has led so many of our alumni and friends of the University to contribute to this important campaign,” Dr. Bryant said. “Some have made their largest gift to the institution while others have made their first contribution. I am grateful to God for each and every member of the ETBU Family that partnered with us to meet the Mabee Challenge."
Inspired by Baker Library at Harvard University, which also houses the Harvard Business School, this new building will become the focal symbol for quality Christian education, servant leadership development, and excellence in business leadership and ethics throughout the East Texas region and the Southern United States. ETBC Alumnus and Enterprise Products Group CEO Dr. Jim Teague ('68) gave the initial lead gift to set this vision into action.