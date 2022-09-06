Former Magnolia High School basketball player Derrian Ford and one of his MHS teachers, Larry Dunn, will be featured during the Extra Yard for Teachers initiative.
The initiative is part of an effort by the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and the College Football Playoffs (CFP) Foundation to support teachers and to bring awareness to the importance of education.
The organizations honor teachers as part of its Extra Yard For Teachers initiative. CLICK HERE to read more about the organization.
Representing the University of Arkansas, and nominated by the Student Athlete Development Department, Ford chose Dunn as a teacher who has had a major impact in his life.
Dunn is director of Performing Arts for the Magnolia School District.
To honor special teachers, an Extra Yard for Teachers story will be broadcast on the SEC network each Friday of the college football season. The broadcast will feature a story from Ford about the impact Dunn has had on his life. The story will be narrated by the SEC Network broadcasters, a video will be played of Ford's story, and Dunn will be showcased via photographs.
In addition to the recognition, Magnolia High School will be awarded a grant in the amount of $6,500 to be used for the purpose of school supplies and materials through Donorschoose.org .
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation is the community-engagement arm of the CFP with its purpose in support of PK-12 educators across the country. The CFP Foundation works in partnership with institutions of higher education, sports organizations, corporations, and nonprofits to execute its initiatives and support positive educational outcomes.
The CFP Foundation's primary cause platform, Extra Yard for Teachers, is dedicated to elevating the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering teachers in four focus areas of resources, recognition, recruitment and professional development.
The SEC Network does not have a definitive schedule of when Ford’s and Dunn’s story will be broadcast. However, all Extra Yard for Teachers stories will be broadcast on Fridays some point during the football season.