The Windgate Foundation has awarded a $1.56 million grant to Henderson State University for needs-based scholarships.
The award establishes the $1.5 million Windgate Foundation Scholarship Endowment and also includes a $60,000 bridge grant for student scholarships.
“We are grateful to the Windgate Foundation for establishing this life-changing scholarship endowment,” Dr. Jim Borsig, chancellor of Henderson State University, said.
“More than half of Henderson’s first-time freshmen are first-generation college students, and more than 90 percent of students qualify for aid. Windgate Foundation’s generous gift will empower current and future Reddies to finish their degrees and transform their lives."
“Our art department has partnered with the Windgate Foundation for several years to host the Summer Intensive Studio Workshop for K-12 Educators,” Tina Hall, interim vice chancellor of advancement, said. “We are grateful for that partnership to support the arts and honored that the Windgate Foundation is supporting needs-based student scholarships at Henderson.”
Henderson State University Foundation will administer the scholarship application process, which will open in late fall. Details will be shared with students via Henderson email and university social media accounts.