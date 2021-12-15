Farmers Bank & Trust, in conjunction with Farmers Bank Foundation, made a $100,000 donation Tuesday to Texas A&M University-TEXarkana’s annual scholarship campaign.
The presentation was made by Texarkana Market President James Bramlett and Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director Elizabeth Anderson.
Texas A&M University-TEXarkana is celebrating three milestones in 2021 -- 50 years as an institution, 25 years as a member of The Texas A&M University System, and 10 years of breaking new ground on the university’s campus near Bringle Lake.
To celebrate these milestones, university officials launched the anniversary scholarship campaign with the goal of raising a half-million dollars to celebrate a half-century in higher education. This donation pushed total donations for the campaign over the $1 million mark.
“We count ourselves fortunate to have the support of community partners like Farmers Bank & Trust and the Farmers Bank Foundation,” said A&M-TEXarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “This donation exemplifies their strong commitment to education. Today’s gift will go toward student scholarships at A&M-Texarkana. It’s a direct investment in our students, which also makes it an investment in the future of this great community.”
“At Farmers Bank & Trust we understand that a better tomorrow starts with investments in education today,” said Farmers Bank & Trust’s Bramlett. “We are proud to make this contribution to TAMUT’s anniversary scholarship campaign. Education is the best investment you can make in yourself or in a community. We’re proud of how far Texas A&M University-TEXarkana has come in the first 50 years and are excited to be a part of an even brighter future.”