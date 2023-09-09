Arkansas Tech University Board of Trustees voted unanimously Saturday to fire President Dr. Robin E. Bowen.
The action came during a special called board meeting in Russellville.
Bowen was terminated without cause, a university statement said. The news came two days after ATU announced a preliminary overall headcount of 9,397 students, which is a decrease from fall 2022 enrollment of 9,445 students.
The number of freshmen choosing Arkansas Tech in fall 2023 increased 1.3 percent compared to fall 2022. There are 1,472 first-time students at ATU this semester.
Enrollment at ATU-Ozark Campus spiked upward 15.6 percent to 2,004 students for the fall 2023 semester. There are 7,393 students enrolled through ATU in Russellville, a 4.1 percent decrease as compared to one year ago. As recently as 2016, ATU had 11,894 students.
Enrollment at ATU-Ozark Campus spiked upward 15.6 percent to 2,004 students for the fall 2023 semester. There are 7,393 students enrolled through ATU in Russellville, a 4.1 percent decrease as compared to one year ago.
In July, Bowen took a medical leave of absence to recover from a recent scheduled surgery. She said at the time that she was “grateful to the doctors, nurses and rehabilitation professionals who are assisting me in my recovery process. My prognosis is good and I am deeply appreciative to members of our ATU community for their thoughts and prayers.”
“The board is grateful for the services Dr. Bowen has provided to Arkansas Tech during her tenure,” said Jim Smith of Fayetteville, chairman of the ATU Board of Trustees. “We do not take this action lightly and appreciate all she has done as president at Arkansas Tech.”
The board is required to provide Bowen 60 days advance written notice of termination without cause. That notice was provided by the board to Bowen on Saturday following the board meeting.
Smith said Dr. Russell Jones, ATU acting interim president, will continue to serve as head of administration, management and operations for Arkansas Tech during the forthcoming 60-day period and will continue in his role as interim president following the end of the 60-day period.
“Dr. Bowen will act in such manner and provide such services to Dr. Jones to provide for the ease and administrative convenience of an effective and seamless transition of the Office of President to Dr. Jones in his capacity as interim president and to support Dr. Jones in these endeavors,” said Smith. “Dr. Jones, in his capacity for being responsible for the management, administration and operations of Arkansas Tech, will be responsible for all events pertaining to Arkansas Tech University during this 60-day period, specifically including the designation of speakers, presenters, hosts, invitees and guests at Tech events.
“The goal is to provide for the ease, convenience and proper administration of Tech during this fall semester,” continued Smith. “We are grateful to Dr. Jones for his continued service as well as the rest of the executive committee, which has done an outstanding job in helping start the fall semester.”
Bowen has been ATU president since July 1, 2014.