Scholarship

Laura Ebey of Magnolia has accepted a Jodie Mahony Endowed Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College.

Laura Ebey of Magnolia, a teacher education major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Jodie Mahony Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall.

The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.

