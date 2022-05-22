Laura Ebey of Magnolia, a teacher education major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Jodie Mahony Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall.
The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
Laura Ebey of Magnolia, a teacher education major at South Arkansas Community College, has accepted a Jodie Mahony Endowed Scholarship to attend the school this fall.
The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.