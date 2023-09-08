Henderson State University has announced enrollment of 2,139 students for the Fall 2023 semester, a decrease of approximately 15% from the Fall 2022 semester
The fall enrollment exceeds the budget projections for this academic year, Chancellor Charles Ambrose said in an email sent Thursday to faculty and staff. “We will continue to build a size and shape that is sustainable for the future,” Ambrose said.
Moving into Fall 2023 — “from Year Zero into Year One” — administration has worked to address structural deficits to support student success and begin to build enrollment from the inside-out, Ambrose added. “We are implementing the resources needed to reimagine college for all students, and our commitment to make college affordable continues with no tuition increase this year.”
The outgoing chancellor said “new resources that meet student needs and provide opportunities for engagement and belonging are critical to boost retention and empower more students to persist and graduate.”
