Registration for spring classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now through January 10.
The college will hold extended hours registration from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. January 5 and 6. Classes begin on Monday, January 9.
UAHT offers over 50 certificates and degrees that prepare students for good jobs or to transfer to a four-year university. Students can earn their Associate of Arts in General Education Degree 100% online or in person. Students can also enroll in technical programs to prepare them for high-paying jobs quickly. New in-demand technical programs include Cybersecurity, Solar Energy Technology, Construction Technology, and Electromechanical Technology. UAHT also offers high-demand health professions programs such as Nursing, EMT & Paramedic, Surgical Scrub Technician, and Funeral Services.
The college is now offering a revised schedule for technical and industrial classes to help accommodate students’ schedules. Plus, UAHT is offering fast-track phlebotomy and CNA courses this spring so students can finish their training quickly and get a good job fast. With the availability of online, hybrid, and evening classes at UAHT, students can earn certificates and degrees through numerous avenues. UAHT also has campuses in Hope and Texarkana, Arkansas, so students have two convenient locations to earn a degree. Check out the UAHT spring class schedule at https://www.uaht.edu/academics/class-schedules/ to learn more.
