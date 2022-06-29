The University of Arkansas Honors College has selected 92 exceptional high school students, including 77 from Arkansas, to receive Honors College Fellowships.
The fellowships, which were raised from $72,000 to $80,000 this year, largely cover tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses over four years, providing these students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests.
The fellowship funds can also be combined with other scholarships and grants, such as the more than $1 million in study abroad and research grants that the Honors College awards to students each year.
Honors College fellows from South Arkansas:
Jace Beckwith, Magnet Cove School, Malvern
Audrey Carr, Malvern High School, Malvern
Guangqian Dai, Magnolia High School, Magnolia
Chase Golden, Crossett High School, Crossett
“We once again had an incredibly competitive pool for fellowships this year,” said Noah Pittman, associate dean of enrollment for the Honors College. “This is the largest class of incoming fellows ever. Each of our new fellows is bright and accomplished, and we look forward to helping each of them achieve their goals at the University of Arkansas and beyond.”
The new fellows boast an average grade point average of 4.25 and an average composite ACT score of 34, and 20 percent are the first in their family to attend college.
The members of the class plan to study a diverse range of subjects, from psychology and chemical engineering to finance, data science and architecture.
Many have achieved notable recognition. Within this group of new fellows, 23 were named National Merit Finalists. Two of the fellows, Bentley Bennett and Eva Casto, were named to the 2022 Arkansas Times Academic All-Star Team. Overall, each of these new fellows has an impressive record full of accomplishments.
The fellowship application process is rigorous. Students must score at least a 32 on the ACT and achieve a minimum 3.8 grade point average to apply. Each student’s application is then reviewed by Honors College administrators and faculty for evidence of intellectual curiosity, leadership potential and community involvement. The selection process also involves a timed writing test and a campus interview for finalists.
Including the 2022 recipients, a total of 1,606 students have benefited from the Honors College Fellowship program. Recent fellows include Truman, Goldwater and Udall Scholars, Fulbright award winners and an Olympic pole vaulter.
Alumni fellows are launching startups, taking leadership roles at international corporations and nonprofit organizations, and pursuing higher degrees at schools such as Harvard Law School, Johns Hopkins University, Cambridge University, University of Chicago Medical School, the California Institute of Technology, University of Virginia and Tufts University School of Medicine.
The Honors College Fellowships were made possible by a portion of the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation’s $300 million gift to the university in 2002.