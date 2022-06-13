Henderson State University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has been accredited for another 10 years by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
“CCNE’s accreditation approval is considered the gold standard for nursing programs regarding the quality and excellence of the programs,” said Dr. Shelley Austin, chair of Henderson’s nursing department.
The CCNE is an autonomous accrediting agency that promotes the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency/fellowship programs in nursing. It serves the public interest by addressing and identifying programs that engage in effective educational practices.
At its meeting in April, the CCNE Board of Commissioners determined that Henderson’s program met all four accreditation standards, and found that there are no compliance concerns.
The accreditation action is effective as of November 3, 2021 (the first day of the evaluation). The next on-site evaluation will occur in fall 2031.
Austin said accreditation is particularly important to employers when it comes to online programs.
“Experts say employers often want to verify the legitimacy of online nursing degrees,” she said. “The Department of Education determines that agencies, such as the CCNE, are reliable authorities on legitimate programs.”