Ouachita Baptist University student Hannah Martin, a senior psychology major from Conway, competed in the final round of the 2022 Arkansas Governor's Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition.
The Governor’s Cup is presented by Arkansas Capital Corporation, a private, nonprofit special project finance company based in Little Rock.
Martin entered the Winrock Automotive Small Business Division with her younger sister, Tabitha Martin, a junior business administration major at Central Baptist College. Together, they devised a plan for a gym called Limitless Fitness.
“Limitless Fitness is a modern, smart-tech, women-only gym focused on the minds and bodies of our members,” Martin said. “We offer not only a safe space for women to work out and be active, but also a variety of services to motivate, support and encourage all women involved in our business.”
The Martins’ business plan focuses on creating an establishment that empowers women to work out in any method they choose and feel comfortable while doing so.
“Our business plan is not particularly an idea that has never been thought of,” said Martin. “There is clearly a huge need for women-only gyms, but no one has gone through with it. Ours is an open-gym facility that will allow women to exercise any way they would like.”
According to the 2022 Governor's Cup Competition guide, the program was launched in 2001 to allow college students the opportunity to gain real-world experience through the challenge of planning and proposing a viable business while discovering the opportunities and resources available to them in Arkansas to help them start, grow and sustain it.
The Governor’s Cup consists of three rounds, two of them held virtually. The first-round calls for teams to submit a showcase video and a written business plan. Judges then select six teams from each division—Small Business/Lifestyle and High Growth/Technology—to advance. In the second round, teams submit a revised business plan based on the judges’ feedback from round one and give an oral presentation.
Judges then choose the top three winners in each division. The last round includes a 90-second pitch at the awards luncheon, and the audience decides the winners for both divisions.
“It was really amazing to see our idea put onto paper,” said Martin. “It was very stressful to balance work toward this competition and schoolwork. It was also difficult only being a two-member team, but we made it work. I truly have learned how to put my knowledge of business into action.”
The winnings for the Small Business/Lifestyle division are $5,000 for third place, $10,000 for second place and $15,000 for first.
“We did not place in the top three in the competition,” said Martin. “However, it was a phenomenal experience feeling the support of everyone we encountered at the competition that week. It showed us that we can really make this dream come true and have lots of people’s support while doing so.”
Three Ouachita teams from the Hickingbotham School of Business qualified for the first round of the Governor's Cup Competition by placing in the annual Ouachita Business Plan Competition in November.