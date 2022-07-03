Teresa Cox and Rosetta Racy were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Sav-Mart Pharmacy and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to help people in Drew County navigate the health care system.
As embedded community health workers, Cox and Racy are available to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public. Community health workers work within their communities to help the public get the care they need and answer essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor. They also can provide valuable information about vaccines.
“We are so pleased to work with Teresa and Rosetta to provide the people of Drew County with a new resource as we enter the next, and hopefully final, stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research.
“We’re also excited to work with Sav-Mart, AFMC, and the Drew County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas.”
This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $9,892,799 with 0 percentage financed with non-governmental sources.