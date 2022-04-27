Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of reports from last week’s SOAR Sustainability Conference held at Southern Arkansas University.
The global fashion industry is a fast track of clothing developers catering to the world’s insatiable appetite for the latest items, many of which will end up in the landfill, according to a session during Southern Arkansas University’s SOAR Sustainability Conference held last Wednesday.
Dr. Amber Overholser, lead faculty for SAU’s Master of Public Administration program, researched the topic and developed a session called, “Fast Fashion is Dead -- Long Live the Circular Economy!”
At the beginning of her session, Overholser asked conference attendees, some who were students, to raise their hand if they shared their clothing with siblings and friends when they were done with the items. Several people raised their hands. When she asked if anyone made their own clothing, only one hand was raised.
Overholser said the global apparel market, valued at $1.5 trillion in 2020, is expected to grow to about $2.25 trillion by 2025. More than 75 million people in the world are employed in fashion. In previous years, contemporary trends were introduced yearly, but now changes are made monthly, even weekly.
“Typically, 85 percent of that clothing winds up in the trash,” Overholser said. “From the very beginning the demand is what a retailer is very happy to oblige and that means utilizing cheap labor.”
The professor said despite Walmart being the largest retailer in the world, it is not the primary culprit in the fast trends which are bad for the environment. She showed a slide of stores that were more to blame which includes such stores as Banana Republic, Old Navy and Gap.
Back in the 1960s most of the clothing in the United States was made here, but it is difficult to find clothing made here now, especially when one is on a budget.
“You will typically find clothing from Vietnam, South America and Southeast Asia,” she said. “Even if they are making 50 cents a day, that may be the highest wage they can make. With the supply issue, by the time it gets here it may be out of fashion and it is left over.”
Typically, the average American buys about 65 pieces of clothing per year, but Overholser made a plea to the conference attendees to try and buy 60 or fewer pieces yearly, and to make a conscious decision about purchasing clothes when they might not really need them. An alternative to purchasing new clothes is to save some money and opt for clothing at thrift stores.
However, she noted that only 15 percent of clothing ends up at thrift stores.
“Goodwill has a three-month time to get things off the shelf I think,” she said. “In 2019, Goodwill spent a half a million dollars to take items to the landfills.”
An upside to all the negative news about trends in the fashion industry is now there are trends of retailers making shoes and clothing from recycled items. In fact, SOAR T-shirts for Wednesday’s conference were made from recycled water bottles.
Another idea people may want to consider before thrifting their items or trashing them is selling them on sites like Poshmark, particularly if they are name brands.
“This lessens the problems and keeps it in the circular economy,” Overholser said.
Will Wood, Rotary Club of Magnolia president who attended the conference, said after the MPA professor’s speech that people should consider buying cotton clothing primarily and to avoid nylons and synthetic based materials as they are harder to recycle.
Next in the session, Sandra Manning, a consumer service coordinator of Abilities Unlimited, spoke about the agency she works for and how much recycling they offer. Most anything you might consider is recycled there except for glass which is too dangerous for the clients who work there. The non-profit provides work for those with disabilities and gives them a sense of pride of being a part of the community with their work, Manning said.
Items that are donated to the agency include dishes, furniture, knick-knacks, clothing, accessories, and shoes are sold at the resale store at 115 South Jefferson. The recycling center is on West University near the Magnolia water tower with the SAU logo on it. Abilities Unlimited’s main location is 2000 Highway 19 South. This serves as the place where clothing is recycled and as another drop off point for items to be recycled.
“We receive office paper, colored paper, cardboard, clothing, shoes-anything right down to the kitchen sink. I am serious. We received a kitchen sink and a couple months later a man came in looking for one to put into his cabin to process deer meat,” she said.
One of the ways Abilities Unlimited helps to recycle is to contact businesses and residents across town to pick up cardboard boxes that are recycled at West University. Each day, white Abilities Unlimited trucks can be seen filled with boxes.
People may also donate their electronic items to the non-profit for a charge of $5. These items are taken to Texarkana.
For more information about Abilities Unlimited, call 870-234-2558 or go to aui.org.