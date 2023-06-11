La Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 20. They are listed below by state, with Arkansas listed first.

ARKANSAS

Camden

Madelyn N. Albritton – Bachelor of Science

Lindsey Brooke Collins – Doctor of Audiology

El Dorado

Isabel Nicole Connor – Bachelor of Arts

Nichole Lynn Davis – Bachelor of Arts

Thomas Wayne Hardy – Bachelor of Science Forestry

Caroline Brooke Humphreys – Master of Arts

Ashleigh Elizabeth Ogden – Master of Architecture

Jenna Danielle Roblee – Master of Architecture

Camden M. Sanford – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Magnolia

Peyton C. Carter – Bachelor of Science

Carter Andrew Ray – Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering

Keith A. Watson – Bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering

Smackover

Robert T. Dixon – Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering

Texarkana

Gracson L. Byrd – Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

Waldo

Ryan McKamie – Bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering

LOUISIANA

Bernice

Wesley C. Harty – Bachelor of Arts

Cullen

Cameron Sumlin – Doctor of Business Administration

Doyline

Dylan Emerson Wallis – Bachelor of Science

Dubberly

Logan Matthew Bailey – Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering

Bradley Mathis – Associate of Science Nursing

Farmerville

Baylee M. Auger – Bachelor of Science

Dylan Wade Fine – Bachelor of Science Forestry

Dylan W. Gray – Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

David Michael Riser – Bachelor of Science Computer Science

Brianna Elizabeth Thomas – Bachelor of Science

Faith O. Williams – Bachelor of Science Elementary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate – Grades 1-5

Haynesville

Alyson Nicole Perry – Doctor of Education Education Leadership

Heflin

Charles Jacob Gray – Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Homer

Aubrie A. Dickson – Bachelor of Arts

Kaleigh Marie Madden – Master of Arts

Amanda Gray Sanders – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Bishop Wayne Taylor – Bachelor of Science

Sarepta

Caroline Marie Franklin – Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching – Grades 6-12

Sibley

Caroline Elizabeth Perry – Bachelor of Interior Design

Spearsville

Mykenzie Paige Jackson – Bachelor of Science

Springhill

Jillian Grace Masingill – Associate of Science Nursing

Sterlington

Jacob David Blondin – Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching – Grades 6-12

Mollie Elizabeth Blondin – Bachelor of Science

Anna N. Simpson – Bachelor of Fine Arts Graphic Design

Emma Elizabeth Stokes – Bachelor of Science Forestry

Nolan Dean Yelverton – Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering

