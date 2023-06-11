Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies held May 20. They are listed below by state, with Arkansas listed first.
ARKANSAS
Camden
Madelyn N. Albritton – Bachelor of Science
Lindsey Brooke Collins – Doctor of Audiology
El Dorado
Isabel Nicole Connor – Bachelor of Arts
Nichole Lynn Davis – Bachelor of Arts
Thomas Wayne Hardy – Bachelor of Science Forestry
Caroline Brooke Humphreys – Master of Arts
Ashleigh Elizabeth Ogden – Master of Architecture
Jenna Danielle Roblee – Master of Architecture
Camden M. Sanford – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Magnolia
Peyton C. Carter – Bachelor of Science
Carter Andrew Ray – Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering
Keith A. Watson – Bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering
Smackover
Robert T. Dixon – Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering
Texarkana
Gracson L. Byrd – Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
Waldo
Ryan McKamie – Bachelor of Science Chemical Engineering
LOUISIANA
Bernice
Wesley C. Harty – Bachelor of Arts
Cullen
Cameron Sumlin – Doctor of Business Administration
Doyline
Dylan Emerson Wallis – Bachelor of Science
Dubberly
Logan Matthew Bailey – Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering
Bradley Mathis – Associate of Science Nursing
Farmerville
Baylee M. Auger – Bachelor of Science
Dylan Wade Fine – Bachelor of Science Forestry
Dylan W. Gray – Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
David Michael Riser – Bachelor of Science Computer Science
Brianna Elizabeth Thomas – Bachelor of Science
Faith O. Williams – Bachelor of Science Elementary Education and Special Education Mild/Moderate – Grades 1-5
Haynesville
Alyson Nicole Perry – Doctor of Education Education Leadership
Heflin
Charles Jacob Gray – Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Homer
Aubrie A. Dickson – Bachelor of Arts
Kaleigh Marie Madden – Master of Arts
Amanda Gray Sanders – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Bishop Wayne Taylor – Bachelor of Science
Homer
Aubrie A. Dickson – Bachelor of Arts
Kaleigh Marie Madden – Master of Arts
Amanda Gray Sanders – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Bishop Wayne Taylor – Bachelor of Science
Sarepta
Caroline Marie Franklin – Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching – Grades 6-12
Sibley
Caroline Elizabeth Perry – Bachelor of Interior Design
Spearsville
Mykenzie Paige Jackson – Bachelor of Science
Springhill
Jillian Grace Masingill – Associate of Science Nursing
Sterlington
Jacob David Blondin – Bachelor of Science Secondary Education and Teaching – Grades 6-12
Mollie Elizabeth Blondin – Bachelor of Science
Anna N. Simpson – Bachelor of Fine Arts Graphic Design
Emma Elizabeth Stokes – Bachelor of Science Forestry
Nolan Dean Yelverton – Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering