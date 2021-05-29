Richard Reeves has been named the new senior Administrative Services director at UAMS South.
Reeves is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor of science in exercise science and master of science in kinesiology, and an MBA from Louisiana Tech University.
He has 15 years of experience in healthcare. He spent 11 years at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado managing the Cardiac Rehab program before moving into practice management. Most recently, he served in the role of vice president of Community Health for the SHARE Foundation in El Dorado.
Richard and his wife Tiffany have lived in Magnolia for 18 years and they have two children.
Reeves will oversee administrative services at the Magnolia and El Dorado campuses.