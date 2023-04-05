The marketing and communications department at South Arkansas Community College recently won five awards in the national Collegiate Advertising Awards contest for 2022, four of which were top performers in their respective categories.
The department received a Gold award (representing first place) in the category of Single Newspaper Ad for the college’s spring registration advertisement’s appearing in the El Dorado News-Times’ Thanksgiving section. It was designed by marketing director Heath Waldrop.
The college’s YouTube video “Thanksgiving Reactions 2022” took Gold in the category of Special Single Video Production. The video was written, produced, directed and hosted by Waldrop and featured SouthArk students Sarah Beeman, Ella Floyd, Tiara Jefferson, Beau Kuttenkuler, Emma McKenzie, Lexi Parker, Cason Blunt, Raytisha
Jackson, Gabbi Kelly, Anastasia Lamijan, Alyssa Nealy and Isaac Richey.
The YouTube video series “SouthArk Reacts!” Christmas reaction videos captured Gold for Special Series Video Production. The videos were written, produced, directed and hosted by Waldrop and featured Beeman, Jackson and Lamijan, in addition to SouthArk students Grace West, Vanessa Vinson, Janasia Jones, Isabella Dixon, Chris Miller,
Leslie Reddick, Angel Dimler, Peyton McCloskey and Nealey Elkins, and SouthArk employees Charley Hankins, Nate Evans, Beth Barcroft and Liz Young.
The 2022 softball hype video “Let’s Go!” was awarded Gold in the Sports Specific video category. It was produced and directed by Waldrop and featured members of the Stars softball team.
The “Be a Star” fall 2022 radio commercial received a Silver award (representing second place) in the category of Single Radio advertisements. It was written and produced by Waldrop and featured voiceover by SouthArk student Olivia Joyner.
SouthArk competed in the business and community colleges group of the annual contest.