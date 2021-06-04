Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.

South Arkansas graduates by hometown:

Camden

Rachel Ann Clayton - Master of Arts

Nathan E. Pyle - Bachelor of Science

El Dorado

Pete J. Carroll - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology

Hannah Aleece Craft - Bachelor of Arts

Ethan Fife - Master of Business Administration

Justin Lee Howard - Master of Arts

Zachary Jay Jacobson - Bachelor of Fine Arts - Graphic Design

Julia Carrie Prado - Bachelor of Science

Emerson

John Aaron Barham - Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering

Hermitage

Travis Williams - Bachelor of Science - Electrical Engineering

Junction City

Kassity Deanna Fyfe - Master of Arts In Teaching

Hannah D. Thurmon - Bachelor of Interior Design

Logan T. Vines - Bachelor of Arts

Smackover

Brendan Lee Basso - Bachelor of Fine Arts - Graphic Design

North Louisiana graduates by hometown:

Bernice

Cameron Nicole Brown - Associate of Science - Nursing

Shelby L. Flowers - Master of Arts Alicia Dawn Kimbell - Master of Arts Counseling And Guidance

Quin McDonald - Master of Science

Lyndsay Marie Nutt - Bachelor of Arts

Doyline

Bridget Aryn Morris - Bachelor of Science

Dubberly

Tyler B. Perryman - Bachelor of Science

Farmerville

Benjamin Avery Armstrong - Bachelor of Science - Forestry

Kathryn L. Craighead - Associate of Science - Nursing

Kaitlynn Eliane Ezell - Bachelor of Arts

Allison Elise Roan - Bachelor of Science

Mary Elizabeth Terral - Bachelor of Science

Haynesville

Scott M. Pratt - Bachelor of Science - Forestry

Donovan J. Turner - Bachelor of Arts

Heflin

Madison Briley Couch - Bachelor of Science Early/elementary Education Grades Pk-3

Brittain William Thompson - Bachelor of Science - Forestry

Homer

Casey Dakota Chandler - Bachelor of Science

Tiera Shana Harris - Master of Arts

Kerra Roshun Howard - Bachelor of Science

Cody Aaron Long - Bachelor of Science - Chemical Engineering

Kimberly Elizabeth Ware - Bachelor of Science

Minden

Jacie Danielle Brent - Bachelor of Arts

Lydia Abigail Butts - Bachelor of Science

Leslie Helen Davis - Master of Architecture

Molly Wilson Griffith - Master of Arts

Luke Robert Lechner - Bachelor of Arts

Alexis Chatoria Sneed - Master of Arts In Teaching

Princeton

Kelsey Brewer - Bachelor of Science

Braden Douglas Ison - Bachelor of Science

Sarepta

Dalton D. Cook - Associate of Science - Nursing

Zachary D. Harper - Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering

Amy Gibbs Howard - Master of Education

Justin Daniel Lewis - Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering

Dawson A. Markham - Bachelor of Science - Cyber Engineering

Randi Paige Markham - Bachelor of Arts

Shongaloo

Terrell Ralph Carter Jr. - Bachelor of Science

Joshua Daniel Harrison - Bachelor of Science

Kayla Leann O'neal - Master of Fine Arts

Allison Grace Treece - Bachelor of Arts

Sibley

Chloe Breann Ashley - Master of Arts In Teaching

Kimberly Lauren Gros - Master of Education

Peyton Ryan Page - Bachelor of Science - Cyber Engineering

Springhill

Chloe Burns - Bachelor of Arts

Kiara Jana Green - Bach of Sci Hlth Informatics & Info Mgt

Sterlington

Krissi Lynne Allen - Master of Education

Shelby Lynne Anders - Associate of Science - Nursing

Aubree Irene Bouwel - Associate of Science - Nursing

Silas Luke Knight - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you