Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2021 commencement ceremonies held May 22-23.
South Arkansas graduates by hometown:
Camden
Rachel Ann Clayton - Master of Arts
Nathan E. Pyle - Bachelor of Science
El Dorado
Pete J. Carroll - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology
Hannah Aleece Craft - Bachelor of Arts
Ethan Fife - Master of Business Administration
Justin Lee Howard - Master of Arts
Zachary Jay Jacobson - Bachelor of Fine Arts - Graphic Design
Julia Carrie Prado - Bachelor of Science
Emerson
John Aaron Barham - Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering
Hermitage
Travis Williams - Bachelor of Science - Electrical Engineering
Junction City
Kassity Deanna Fyfe - Master of Arts In Teaching
Hannah D. Thurmon - Bachelor of Interior Design
Logan T. Vines - Bachelor of Arts
Smackover
Brendan Lee Basso - Bachelor of Fine Arts - Graphic Design
North Louisiana graduates by hometown:
Bernice
Cameron Nicole Brown - Associate of Science - Nursing
Shelby L. Flowers - Master of Arts Alicia Dawn Kimbell - Master of Arts Counseling And Guidance
Quin McDonald - Master of Science
Lyndsay Marie Nutt - Bachelor of Arts
Doyline
Bridget Aryn Morris - Bachelor of Science
Dubberly
Tyler B. Perryman - Bachelor of Science
Farmerville
Benjamin Avery Armstrong - Bachelor of Science - Forestry
Kathryn L. Craighead - Associate of Science - Nursing
Kaitlynn Eliane Ezell - Bachelor of Arts
Allison Elise Roan - Bachelor of Science
Mary Elizabeth Terral - Bachelor of Science
Haynesville
Scott M. Pratt - Bachelor of Science - Forestry
Donovan J. Turner - Bachelor of Arts
Heflin
Madison Briley Couch - Bachelor of Science Early/elementary Education Grades Pk-3
Brittain William Thompson - Bachelor of Science - Forestry
Homer
Casey Dakota Chandler - Bachelor of Science
Tiera Shana Harris - Master of Arts
Kerra Roshun Howard - Bachelor of Science
Cody Aaron Long - Bachelor of Science - Chemical Engineering
Kimberly Elizabeth Ware - Bachelor of Science
Minden
Jacie Danielle Brent - Bachelor of Arts
Lydia Abigail Butts - Bachelor of Science
Leslie Helen Davis - Master of Architecture
Molly Wilson Griffith - Master of Arts
Luke Robert Lechner - Bachelor of Arts
Alexis Chatoria Sneed - Master of Arts In Teaching
Princeton
Kelsey Brewer - Bachelor of Science
Braden Douglas Ison - Bachelor of Science
Sarepta
Dalton D. Cook - Associate of Science - Nursing
Zachary D. Harper - Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering
Amy Gibbs Howard - Master of Education
Justin Daniel Lewis - Bachelor of Science - Mechanical Engineering
Dawson A. Markham - Bachelor of Science - Cyber Engineering
Randi Paige Markham - Bachelor of Arts
Shongaloo
Terrell Ralph Carter Jr. - Bachelor of Science
Joshua Daniel Harrison - Bachelor of Science
Kayla Leann O'neal - Master of Fine Arts
Allison Grace Treece - Bachelor of Arts
Sibley
Chloe Breann Ashley - Master of Arts In Teaching
Kimberly Lauren Gros - Master of Education
Peyton Ryan Page - Bachelor of Science - Cyber Engineering
Springhill
Chloe Burns - Bachelor of Arts
Kiara Jana Green - Bach of Sci Hlth Informatics & Info Mgt
Sterlington
Krissi Lynne Allen - Master of Education
Shelby Lynne Anders - Associate of Science - Nursing
Aubree Irene Bouwel - Associate of Science - Nursing
Silas Luke Knight - Bachelor of Science - Construction Engineering Technology