FAYETTEVILLE – Nur Labs, a graduate student startup team from the University of California at Los Angeles, BioDesign program won the 2021 Heartland Challenge.
Nur Labs has developed a patent-pending, non-traditional, non-invasive liquid biopsy platform to detect cancer earlier, when it is most treatable.
The team secured $50,000 in prize money by taking first place and said it plans to use the funding to expand the size and scope of its next blood-based institutional review board study.
"We are investing in the business. Our first priority is to complete our IRB feasibility study to iterate upon the machine-learning algorithms, then publish the results of our clinical findings," said Sumita T. Jonak, founder and CEO of Nur Labs. "This feat has all of us super energized."
"It takes courage to build a business, and the founders who succeed nearly always credit mentors and strong networks for being critical factors in the highest-risk early stages," said Sarah Goforth, executive director of the Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Arkansas, which oversees the competition.
"The Heartland Challenge attracts exceptional student teams from around the world with the promise of a well-run competition and a large prize pool, but it serves them most deeply through the relationships they build here, with exceptional judges and all of the members of our community who tune in and reach out."
Jonak added that the team is planning for their next study to be seven times larger than their current one and cover multiple states, including Arkansas.
Jonak called the Heartland Challenge an "incredible experience" and praised the judges for providing "actionable feedback" that helped Nur Labs advance.
Designed to simulate the process of raising venture capital for a high-growth venture, the Heartland Challenge invited 12 semifinalist student teams from eight universities, spanning New York to Singapore, to compete for a $96,000 prize pool.
Backup, a U of A team seeking to be the Uber of vacation rental cleaning, finished second in the Heartland Challenge and the elevator competition, taking home $27,000 for second place overall and second place elevator pitch award.
Urogix, a team from Washington University in St. Louis developing a minimally invasive surgical device to counter prostate enlargement, finished third overall and won the Innovation Award, securing $11,000. The $1,000 Innovation Award, new to this year's competition, was sponsored by Delta Solar.
BioSeal XE, from Oklahoma State University, finished fourth and won $5,000 for its wound bioadhesive that stops bleeding and accelerates wound healing for emergency situations involving cuts, tears or punctures.
Cerobex, which is seeking to commercialize a new drug delivery system that bypasses the blood-brain barrier, won the elevator pitch competition. The team from Tufts University took home $3,000.