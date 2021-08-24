The Windgate Foundation has made a $4.3 million donation to the ATU Foundation.
The majority of the gift --- $4 million --- is earmarked to create a need-based scholarship endowment for the benefit of Arkansas Tech students.
“This is a transformational gift for Arkansas Tech University,” said Arkansas Tech President Dr. Robin E. Bowen.
“Student access is the foundation of our mission. The ability to provide more need-based scholarships will make the dream of graduating from college attainable for more Arkansas Tech students. We offer our appreciation to the Windgate Foundation Board of Directors for their support of Arkansas Tech and their investment in our students."
The remainder of the funds from the Windgate Foundation gift will be utilized to purchase new simulation equipment for use by students in the ATU Department of Nursing.
“The gift we are announcing today represents the strengthening of the partnership between the Windgate Foundation and Arkansas Tech as well as our shared commitment to increasing the quality of life in Arkansas,” said Jason Geiken, ATU vice president for advancement.
“Our work together over the past three years has yielded the first artist in residence program at Arkansas Tech, professional development opportunities for K-12 art teachers and increased scholarship opportunities for ATU art students. We are excited to increase our collaboration with the Windgate Foundation and provide even more pathways to success for Arkansas Tech students.”