UAM

Administration building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The University of Arkansas at Monticello named 263 students to the Dean’s List and 188 students to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2021 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar.

Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level. Selection to the Chancellor's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.

South Central Arkansas students on the list by hometown:

DEAN’S LIST

El Dorado

Reid E. Cates

Zaveion Jeronte Dismuke

Kyla Nicole Griffin

Shakeiva La'Sha Harris

Preston Bryant Howard

Branden Lamont Moore

Alicia Ann Neely

Jackson Payne Williams

Emme

Donna Susan Henson

Junction City

Richard Jacob Orr

Peyton K. Robinson

Strong

David Cade Johnson

Texarkana

Hadley Joye Lewis

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Camden

James Evan Beaver

El Dorado

Bailey Nicole Lum

