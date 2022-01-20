The University of Arkansas at Monticello named 263 students to the Dean’s List and 188 students to the Chancellor's List for the fall 2021 semester, according to Keith Chambliss, UAM’s registrar.
Selection to the Dean's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level. Selection to the Chancellor's List requires a student to earn a grade-point average of 4.0 on at least 12 semester hours of course credit at the 1000-4000 level.
South Central Arkansas students on the list by hometown:
DEAN’S LIST
El Dorado
Reid E. Cates
Zaveion Jeronte Dismuke
Kyla Nicole Griffin
Shakeiva La'Sha Harris
Preston Bryant Howard
Branden Lamont Moore
Alicia Ann Neely
Jackson Payne Williams
Emme
Donna Susan Henson
Junction City
Richard Jacob Orr
Peyton K. Robinson
Strong
David Cade Johnson
Texarkana
Hadley Joye Lewis
CHANCELLOR’S LIST
Camden
James Evan Beaver
El Dorado
Bailey Nicole Lum