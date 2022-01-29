ASU

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.

South Arkansas graduates by county and hometown:

Ashley, Crossett: Jeanie Catholene Ralph, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12

Ashley, Hamburg: Kandice Kilcrease, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching

Ashley, Hamburg: Hanna M. Smith, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Chicot, Lake Village: Braxton Domino Elliott, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12

Clark, Arkadelphia: Patti Martin Goodson, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12

Cleveland, Rison: Abbi Kate Branch, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Cleveland, Rison: Codey J. Keaton, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Columbia, Magnolia: Kaityln Mikayla Disedare, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Columbia, Magnolia: Meagan S. Moore, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing

Columbia, Magnolia: Sondra Shunta Moss, Associate of General Studies, General Studies

Dallas, Sparkman: Jon D. Pigott, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership

Desha, Dumas: Camille Yvonne Sterrett, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership

Desha, Tillar: Joseph C. Holland, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Drew, Monticello: Kaley Whittle, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice

Drew, Monticello: Haley Nichole Hill, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Drew, Winchester: Michelle Lee Gray, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching

Howard, Mineral Springs: Raven Aderea Edwards, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

Howard, Nashville: Erika Jasmin Bretado, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Lincoln, Grady: Carnecia Lakaya Mays, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route

Lincoln, Star City: Julie Ann Hawkins, Master of Science in Education, Reading

Lincoln, Star City: Mary E. Gardner, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling

Lincoln, Star City: Libby Leann McGee, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Lincoln, Star City: Anna Grace Wright, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications, Cum Laude

Little River, Alleene: Christopher Scott Scarborough, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership

Miller, Fouke: Lydia Jane Windsor, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling

Miller, Texarkana: Madison Faith Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management

Miller, Texarkana: Essie Kaboo Njenga-Rose, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Ouachita, Camden: Sara Elaine Lawson, Master of Science in Education, Reading

Ouachita, Camden: Gregory D. Robinson, Master of Engineering Management, Engineering Management

Ouachita, Camden: Kristina LeeAnn Adams, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Ouachita, Camden: Alexandria Mischele Betts, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Ouachita, Camden: Khalia Santrice Calaham, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Ouachita, Camden: Danika J. Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Management

Ouachita, Camden: Toniki Nicole Wilson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies

Union, El Dorado: LaTanya Shunta Glaspie, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology

Union, El Dorado: Kaliyah Lavonne Rivera, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route

Louisiana

Bossier, Bossier City: TeYonda Marsha' Manning, Master of Science, Early Childhood Services

Bossier, Haughton: Melinda Brewster, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership

Caddo, Shreveport: Janet Arlene Ammons-Cook, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Union, Farmerville: Lucie Marie Hunt, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you