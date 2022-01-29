Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.
South Arkansas graduates by county and hometown:
Ashley, Crossett: Jeanie Catholene Ralph, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12
Ashley, Hamburg: Kandice Kilcrease, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching
Ashley, Hamburg: Hanna M. Smith, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Chicot, Lake Village: Braxton Domino Elliott, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12
Clark, Arkadelphia: Patti Martin Goodson, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12
Cleveland, Rison: Abbi Kate Branch, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Cleveland, Rison: Codey J. Keaton, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Columbia, Magnolia: Kaityln Mikayla Disedare, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Columbia, Magnolia: Meagan S. Moore, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing
Columbia, Magnolia: Sondra Shunta Moss, Associate of General Studies, General Studies
Dallas, Sparkman: Jon D. Pigott, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership
Desha, Dumas: Camille Yvonne Sterrett, Doctor of Education, Educational Leadership
Desha, Tillar: Joseph C. Holland, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Drew, Monticello: Kaley Whittle, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice
Drew, Monticello: Haley Nichole Hill, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Drew, Winchester: Michelle Lee Gray, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching
Howard, Mineral Springs: Raven Aderea Edwards, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
Howard, Nashville: Erika Jasmin Bretado, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Lincoln, Grady: Carnecia Lakaya Mays, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route
Lincoln, Star City: Julie Ann Hawkins, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Lincoln, Star City: Mary E. Gardner, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling
Lincoln, Star City: Libby Leann McGee, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Lincoln, Star City: Anna Grace Wright, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications, Cum Laude
Little River, Alleene: Christopher Scott Scarborough, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership
Miller, Fouke: Lydia Jane Windsor, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling
Miller, Texarkana: Madison Faith Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management
Miller, Texarkana: Essie Kaboo Njenga-Rose, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Ouachita, Camden: Sara Elaine Lawson, Master of Science in Education, Reading
Ouachita, Camden: Gregory D. Robinson, Master of Engineering Management, Engineering Management
Ouachita, Camden: Kristina LeeAnn Adams, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Ouachita, Camden: Alexandria Mischele Betts, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Ouachita, Camden: Khalia Santrice Calaham, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Ouachita, Camden: Danika J. Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Management
Ouachita, Camden: Toniki Nicole Wilson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies
Union, El Dorado: LaTanya Shunta Glaspie, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology
Union, El Dorado: Kaliyah Lavonne Rivera, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route
Louisiana
Bossier, Bossier City: TeYonda Marsha' Manning, Master of Science, Early Childhood Services
Bossier, Haughton: Melinda Brewster, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership
Caddo, Shreveport: Janet Arlene Ammons-Cook, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Union, Farmerville: Lucie Marie Hunt, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership