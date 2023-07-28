Henderson State University has announced the appointment of Nevada Mills as director of bands and instructor of music.
Mills, a Henderson alumnus, was interim associate director of bands and coordinator of athletic bands at Henderson in 2021-22. He most recently served as director of bands at Malvern High School, and serves as musical director for the Natural State Brass Band. He also provides marching band drill designs for clients in Arkansas.
“We are so pleased to welcome back Nevada Mills as a member of the music faculty,” said Dr. William Higgins, professor of voice and search committee chair. “Nevada brought so much positive energy and practical experience to the band program as associate director. We are excited to see where he takes the program in the future.”
Mills will direct the Showband of Arkansas, Wind Ensemble, Symphony Band, and the Reddie Pep Band. He will also teach instrumental methods courses for K-12 Instrumental Education majors, supervise teacher interns, recruit on behalf of the program and university, and provide community outreach to public school band programs throughout the region.
He started his new position on July 24.
“I’m excited to be back at a university that has given me so much,” Mills said. “I look forward to instilling the rich tradition and history of the band program, especially the Showband of Arkansas, at Henderson State once again.
“I cannot wait to get started in a few weeks. I’m ready to meet new faces and welcome back returning members. This year’s marching show will be exciting.”
After receiving his Bachelor of Music in Education degree from Henderson in 2006, Mills earned his Master of Science in Education and Educational Theory and Practice from Arkansas State University.
He has directed bands at Mena High School, Lakeside Junior High School, and Watson Chapel Junior High. Mills was assistant director of bands and director of athletic bands at Ouachita Baptist University from 2015-2018. From 2018-2021, he was responsible for the instrumental and choral music education of all students in the Ouachita Public School District.