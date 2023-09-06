Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2023 commencement ceremonies held August 19.

Gracie Mae Muckelrath of Camden received a Bachelor of Arts degree.

North Louisiana graduates included:

Athens

Amber Renee Lovitt – Master of Arts in Teaching

Bernice

Jordan Samantha Albritton – Bachelor of Science

Nicola Dendy Albritton – Undergraduate Certificate

Geormar W. Owens – Master of Accountancy

Downsville

Kailey R. Hubble – Bachelor of Arts

Farmerville

William Henry Terral – Master of Business Administration

Haynesville

John David Thompson – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Homer

Cody Aaron Long – Master of Business Administration

Melissa Lynn Robinson – Undergraduate Certificate

Plain Dealing

Noah Alan Lambka – Bachelor of Science

Princeton

Jordan Jo-Mae Fick – Bachelor of Science

Sarepta

Bethany Erin Rousseau – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

