Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Summer 2023 commencement ceremonies held August 19.
Gracie Mae Muckelrath of Camden received a Bachelor of Arts degree.
North Louisiana graduates included:
Athens
Amber Renee Lovitt – Master of Arts in Teaching
Bernice
Jordan Samantha Albritton – Bachelor of Science
Nicola Dendy Albritton – Undergraduate Certificate
Geormar W. Owens – Master of Accountancy
Downsville
Kailey R. Hubble – Bachelor of Arts
Farmerville
William Henry Terral – Master of Business Administration
Haynesville
John David Thompson – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Homer
Cody Aaron Long – Master of Business Administration
Melissa Lynn Robinson – Undergraduate Certificate
Plain Dealing
Noah Alan Lambka – Bachelor of Science
Princeton
Jordan Jo-Mae Fick – Bachelor of Science
Sarepta
Bethany Erin Rousseau – Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies