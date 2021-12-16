The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas has awarded a $150,000 grant to the University of Arkansas at Monticello to provide funding for the Nursing Simulation: Healthcare Across the Lifespan program.
The grant period will begin January 1 and end December 15, 2022.
UAM professors Karen Hyatt and Sharon Walters wrote the grant for the School of Nursing. The grant will be used to upgrade newborn, infant, adult, and geriatric manikins used during skills training for nursing students.
Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation, commended Hyatt and Walters’ application. “We thank you for your innovativeness and efforts to help better the health of Arkansans and look forward to working with you over the next year,” Pittillo said.
The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced that 41 initiatives in Arkansas will receive grants totaling $3,360,327, which will directly impact 71 of Arkansas’ 75 counties.