The faculty on the chopping block have set out to reverse their employment by trying to fire their head administrator.
On the evening before the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees was set to consider massive faculty cuts to Henderson State University’s campus, the faculty senate of the “School with a Heart” gave a no-confidence vote in the chancellor making those recommendations to ASU.
In total, some 130 Henderson community members attended a virtual faculty senate meeting Wednesday afternoon. The 29-member senate had a majority vote of no confidence in Chancellor Chuck Ambrose and recommended his termination. Ambrose was hired as chancellor in November.
Dr. Fred Worth, a longtime mathematics professor among those whose programs are being cut, said Wednesday’s decision means the faculty senate wants to remove Ambrose from his position “to give us the opportunity to figure out another way to address the problems” facing Henderson. “There are too many faculty (members); we get that,” said Worth, who served on the Financial Exigency Committee responsible for making recommendations to the chancellor. “But we’re confident the data we were given were garbage data.”
According to Worth, that data included statistics “that should have added up (but) didn’t, and it wasn’t clear why.” For instance, Worth noted, there were lines of recommended cuts for faculty who had taken jobs elsewhere and hadn’t been teaching this year, and there were lines for faculty who have died since the committee was tasked with making cuts.
The decision came during a meeting that followed an unrelated student march and protest, led by history professor Megan Hickerson, calling for Ambrose’s resignation.
