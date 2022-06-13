Five students from Arkansas’ Fourth Congressional District have received appoints to the U.S. Service Academies for the Class of 2026.
U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman hosted a sendoff for three students and their families at the Hot Springs District Office. Rep. Westerman released the following statement:
"I am immensely proud of these students and their drive to serve their country," said Rep. Westerman. "It was an honor to be a part of their acceptance to these academies and I look forward to watching their careers. I am confident these young men and women will represent Arkansas well."
Full list of academy appointments:
United States Military Academy -- Johnathan Walker, Watson Chapel High School
United States Naval Academy -- Abigail Nance, Acorn High School
United States Naval Academy -- Sean Carnal, Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg, PA. Students with parents on active duty in the military with permanent residence on record in Arkansas' Fourth District may apply for nomination.
United States Air Force Academy -- Carson Williams, Fordyce High School
United States Air Force Academy -- Adrian Post, Ozark High School
CLICK HERE for more information on the Congressional nomination process.