The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department has been selected as the winner of eight digital marketing awards at the 10th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards competition in Atlanta.
The Education Digital Marketing Awards recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media among educational institutions across the country. This year over one-thousand entries were received from colleges, universities, and secondary schools nationwide. Judges for the awards consist of a national panel of education marketers, advertising creative directors, and marketing and advertising professionals.
The College Relations team consisting of Casey Curtis, communications coordinator, and Caley Pennington, Graphic and Web Design coordinator, won the following awards:
Gold Award for Annual or Community Report: UAHT Annual Report
Gold Award for QR Code Content: James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades QR Code Webpage
Gold Award for Total Digital Marketing Program: ArFuture Grant Marketing Campaign
Silver Award for Digital Special Video Under 2 Minutes: ArFuture Grant Video
Silver Award for Social Media Content Campaign: TRiO Works Video Series
Bronze Award for Digital Publication Single: Collegiate Academy Bellwether Award Interactive Binder
Merit Award for Social Media Content Campaign: I Am First-Gen Video Series
Merit Award for Social Media Content Campaign: “Your Bridge To…” Social Media Series
“Most colleges outsource their advertising and design, but the Lord has blessed us to have a talented group in our office that can do it in-house,” said Curtis. “One of the priorities of the college is cost containment. By doing this work ourselves, we are being good stewards of tax-payer dollars and saving upwards of $30,000 per year that is used to advertise the college rather than paying an advertising agency to do the work. We are grateful for these awards and look forward to doing more good work to promote the life-changing programs at UAHT.”
