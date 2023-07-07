The University of Central Arkansas held spring commencement on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Farris Center.
The university conferred approximately 1,226 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Columbia County students who earned degrees or certificates and honors:
Keyvonnie Nelson of Magnolia graduated Magna Cum Laude Undergraduate Scholar with a Bachelor of Arts in Film.
Ashlyn Garrett of Magnolia graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science.