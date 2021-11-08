News from peers of Southern Arkansas University – the 11 other member schools of the Great American Conference.
University of Arkansas at Monticello
UAM took a brief moment Friday to recognize Arbor Day on the UAM Campus. The event completed UAM’s obligations to keep its Tree City status on campus. The Arkansas Forestry Division donated a Greenspire Linden to be planted near the Clocktower. According to retired UAM Forest Professor Lynne Thompson, there are 1,238 trees on the UAM campus, 84 of them Water Oak.
Arkansas Tech University, Russellville
Arkansas Tech University trustees have approved three new certificates of proficiency at the undergraduate level and nine new graduate certificates. The newly-approved micro credentials will provide students with faster access to educational attainment for short-term career advancement while simultaneously providing a stackable credential that can lead directly to a bachelor’s or master’s degree. A new undergraduate certificate of proficiency in applied statistics has an effective date of summer 2022, while undergraduate certificates in computer programming and computer networking are scheduled to be available beginning in fall 2022.
East Central University, Ada, OK
Michelle Finch-Walker, one of three owners of “Girls Gone Wine,” has been named East Central University’s 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year. As per tradition, she will deliver the annual Limes Lecture to college and visiting high school students on November 10. Finch-Walker, along with friends and business partners Chandra Rickey and Rhonda Reed, founded “Girls Gone Wine” in 2006, a boutique winery and gift shop located in Hochatown near Broken Bow Lake in far southeastern Oklahoma. She is a 1986 ECU graduate.
Harding University, Searcy
The Harding University American Studies Institute will feature former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as part of its distinguished lecture series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 16. During his lecture he will share the changes he has seen in the last two decades and what he has learned through his own path in politics.
Henderson State University, Arkadelphia
A team of six Henderson State University biology students recently took part in a mission to examine and analyze mysterious microbes found deep underground in a unique Tennessee cave. For the past two years, they have been using metagenomic DNA sequencing to identify microbes from a “petroleum pond” found in the cave.
Northeastern State University, Tahlequah, OK
NSU will dedicate a new monument in honor of the men and women who served in the United States military on November 11. The monument/plaza is titled “NSU Veterans: Serving and Communicating through the Decades.”
Northwestern State University, Alva, OK
Plans for Kindness Day in Northwest Oklahoma continue as club and organization members at Northwestern Oklahoma State University put the finishing touches on projects for the November 12 event. Among projects: Drives to collect coats, art supplies and books.
Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia
Dr. Julyse Migan-Gandonou Horr has been named director of Ouachita's master’s degree program in applied behavior analysis (ABA), effective January 2022. She is a doctoral-level Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA-D) as well as a Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA). The 15-month program combines online coursework and in-person fieldwork to prepare students to become BCBAs.
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant, OK
Each year, approximately one-half of the graduating class at Southeastern Oklahoma State University is comprised of first-generation graduates – the first in their family to earn a college degree. Current students and first-generation alumni gathered last week to celebrate this life-changing experience with a luncheon program in the Hallie McKinney Ballroom.
Southern Nazarene University, Bethany, OK
Southern Nazarene University has introduced the Kairos Scholars for first-time, full-time students. It will improve access to SNU for students who will be successful in college while diminishing concerns about the cost of education. The Kairos Scholars award, renewable for 4 years, is a full-tuition scholarship awarded to two students who demonstrate excellence in academics as well as school leadership and/or community/church involvement.
Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, OK
As part of Homecoming activities on October 30, several academic departments planned fun, free activities for youngsters ages 8-12. SWOSU Bull Pup Camps are an opportunity for area children ages 8-12 to enjoy activities in biology, chemistry, social sciences and physics.