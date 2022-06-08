Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 21.
Magnolia-area graduates are listed.
ARKANSAS
Arkadelphia
Khalil Brownlee - Bachelor of Science
Margaret Kaye Reed - Graduate Certificate
Camden
Brooke M. Bearden - Master of Arts
Kathryn E. Knight - Master of Arts
Ronald Bradley McKelvin - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Monroe Muckelrath - Bachelor of Science Forestry
Don Nguyen - Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management
El Dorado
Haley Brooke Ashcraft - Bachelor of Science
Joy L. Cherry - Bachelor of Science Medical Technology
Micah Logan Haney - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Riley Lee McAdams - Graduate Certificate
Ashleigh Elizabeth Ogden - Bachelor of Science Architectural Studies Jenna Danielle Roblee - Bachelor of Science Architectural Studies
Zachary Scriber - Bachelor of Science
Garrett A. Trostle - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Emerson
Zachary Lyle Hanson - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Huttig
Natalie D. Houston - Associate of Science Nursing
Junction City
Dillan C. Jerry - Bachelor of Science Forestry
Smackover
Catherine Hodges - Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Taylor
Madison A. Threet - Master of Arts
NORTH LOUISIANA
Bernice
Chelsea Caskey Breed - Associate of Science Nursing
Kimberly Anderson Franks - Master of Education
Cassidy Erin Jones - Bachelor of Arts
Jesus Salazar - Bachelor of Science
Joel Quade Wells - Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering
Cotton Valley
Courtney Grace Brown - Bachelor of Science
Dubach
Lauren Brooke Carter - Bachelor of Science
Alicia Katherine Foster - Master of Arts
Abigail Marie Hanks - Associate of Science Nursing
Lauren Holland Houck - Bachelor of Science
Ka'lee Marie Richardson - Graduate Certificate
Jonah Austin Roberson - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Bridget Webster Skinner - Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management
Carley Strickland - Master of Accountancy
Miranda Renee Tapp - Bachelor of Science
Ashley Elizabeth Thorson - Bachelor of Science
Farmerville
Mary Ann Chapman - Doctor of Education Education Leadership
Annamari Elyse Farrar - Bachelor of Science
Anyi Paola Garcia Solis - Master of Science Engineering and Technology
Management
Conner Johnathan Herrmann - Undergraduate Certificate
Carrie Anne Manning - Doctor of Education Education Leadership
Gracie Lane Maxwell - Master of Arts
Daisy Peterson - Bachelor of Science
Jasmin Sifuentes - Bachelor of Science
William Henry Terral - Bachelor of Science
Wesley Wade Venters - Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering
Elisabeth Anne Williams - Bachelor of Science
Gibsland
Joseph L. Kidd - Bachelor of Science
Heflin
Brooke Walker - Bachelor of Science
Homer
Kimberly Elizabeth Ware - Graduate Certificate
Minden
Darneishia Y. Bosby - Bachelor of Science
Lydia Abigail Butts - Graduate Certificate
Parker K. Christy - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Connor Davis - Bachelor of Science
Lisa Flanders Dick - Doctor of Education Education Leadership
Jacorrian Jamil Jackson - Bachelor of Fine Arts Graphic Design
Cameron Bryant Lear - Undergraduate Certificate
Tiffany Marie Odom - Bachelor of Science
Miranda Grace Pickard - Bachelor of Science
Joshua Cole Ramie - Bachelor of Arts
Annabelle Grace Toups - Bachelor of Arts
Aubrey Claire Williams - Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies
Carmen Alexandra Williams - Bachelor of Science
Plain Dealing
Hayden Rich Johnson - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering
Casey A. Lambka - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology
Shaunna Marie Pierrelee - Doctor of Education Education Leadership
Princeton
Taylor E. Brewer - Bachelor of Science
Braden Douglas Ison - Graduate Certificate
Ringgold
Dawsson Cole Tipton - Bachelor of Science
Sarepta
Anna Grace Neal - Bachelor of Arts
Abigail Otwell - Bachelor of Arts