Tech

Louisiana Tech University has announced graduates from its Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies held May 21.

Magnolia-area graduates are listed.

ARKANSAS

Arkadelphia

Khalil Brownlee - Bachelor of Science

Margaret Kaye Reed - Graduate Certificate

Camden

Brooke M. Bearden - Master of Arts

Kathryn E. Knight - Master of Arts

Ronald Bradley McKelvin - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Monroe Muckelrath - Bachelor of Science Forestry

Don Nguyen - Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management

El Dorado

Haley Brooke Ashcraft - Bachelor of Science

Joy L. Cherry - Bachelor of Science Medical Technology

Micah Logan Haney - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

Riley Lee McAdams - Graduate Certificate

Ashleigh Elizabeth Ogden - Bachelor of Science Architectural Studies Jenna Danielle Roblee - Bachelor of Science Architectural Studies

Zachary Scriber - Bachelor of Science

Garrett A. Trostle - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Emerson

Zachary Lyle Hanson - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Huttig

Natalie D. Houston - Associate of Science Nursing

Junction City

Dillan C. Jerry - Bachelor of Science Forestry

Smackover

Catherine Hodges - Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Taylor

Madison A. Threet - Master of Arts

NORTH LOUISIANA

Bernice

Chelsea Caskey Breed - Associate of Science Nursing

Kimberly Anderson Franks - Master of Education

Cassidy Erin Jones - Bachelor of Arts

Jesus Salazar - Bachelor of Science

Joel Quade Wells - Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering

Cotton Valley

Courtney Grace Brown - Bachelor of Science

Dubach

Lauren Brooke Carter - Bachelor of Science

Alicia Katherine Foster - Master of Arts

Abigail Marie Hanks - Associate of Science Nursing

Lauren Holland Houck - Bachelor of Science

Ka'lee Marie Richardson - Graduate Certificate

Jonah Austin Roberson - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Bridget Webster Skinner - Master of Science Engineering and Technology Management

Carley Strickland - Master of Accountancy

Miranda Renee Tapp - Bachelor of Science

Ashley Elizabeth Thorson - Bachelor of Science

Farmerville

Mary Ann Chapman - Doctor of Education Education Leadership

Annamari Elyse Farrar - Bachelor of Science

Anyi Paola Garcia Solis - Master of Science Engineering and Technology

Management

Conner Johnathan Herrmann - Undergraduate Certificate

Carrie Anne Manning - Doctor of Education Education Leadership

Gracie Lane Maxwell - Master of Arts

Daisy Peterson - Bachelor of Science

Jasmin Sifuentes - Bachelor of Science

William Henry Terral - Bachelor of Science

Wesley Wade Venters - Bachelor of Science Cyber Engineering

Elisabeth Anne Williams - Bachelor of Science

Gibsland

Joseph L. Kidd - Bachelor of Science

Heflin

Brooke Walker - Bachelor of Science

Homer

Kimberly Elizabeth Ware - Graduate Certificate

Minden

Darneishia Y. Bosby - Bachelor of Science

Lydia Abigail Butts - Graduate Certificate

Parker K. Christy - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Connor Davis - Bachelor of Science

Lisa Flanders Dick - Doctor of Education Education Leadership

Jacorrian Jamil Jackson - Bachelor of Fine Arts Graphic Design

Cameron Bryant Lear - Undergraduate Certificate

Tiffany Marie Odom - Bachelor of Science

Miranda Grace Pickard - Bachelor of Science

Joshua Cole Ramie - Bachelor of Arts

Annabelle Grace Toups - Bachelor of Arts

Aubrey Claire Williams - Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

Carmen Alexandra Williams - Bachelor of Science

Plain Dealing

Hayden Rich Johnson - Bachelor of Science Mechanical Engineering

Casey A. Lambka - Bachelor of Science Construction Engineering Technology

Shaunna Marie Pierrelee - Doctor of Education Education Leadership

Princeton

Taylor E. Brewer - Bachelor of Science

Braden Douglas Ison - Graduate Certificate

Ringgold

Dawsson Cole Tipton - Bachelor of Science

Sarepta

Anna Grace Neal - Bachelor of Arts

Abigail Otwell - Bachelor of Arts

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you