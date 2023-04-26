Louisiana Tech faculty, staff, and students celebrated with incoming students and their parents as 122 of the region’s top academic high school prospects pledged to join the university’s College of Engineering and Science (COES) Class of 2027 at Commitment Day 2023.
COES applicants who earned qualifying scores on the ACT attended the seventh annual Commitment Day event this spring at the Integrated Engineering and Science Building (IESB) on Tech’s Ruston campus. There, they took placement exams and met with Tech faculty and leaders from around campus, including officers from student organizations and other students from their chosen majors.
Each of the attendees signed a pledge to pursue a degree in one of 14 majors at Tech: biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, civil engineering, computer science, construction engineering technology, cyber engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, instrumentation and control systems engineering technology, mathematics and statistics, mechanical engineering, nanosystems engineering, and physics.
They received COES and Tech gear, took photos with COES faculty, and celebrated their academic accomplishments at a reception with their families.
The 2023 COES commits from South Arkansas, and Webster and Claiborne parishes:
Cyber Engineering
Colin Campbell -- Minden
John Ewing -- El Dorado
Mechanical Engineering
Conner Burley -- Magnolia
Noah Haney -- El Dorado
Luke Vining -- Shongaloo