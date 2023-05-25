Dr. Lloyd Jackson has returned to his alma mater to serve as associate vice chancellor of Advancement and Chief Fundraising Officer for Henderson State University.
Jackson, who started his new position May 8, graduated from Henderson in 2002 with a degree in mathematics and earned a master’s degree from Henderson in educational leadership in 2006. He received a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
He most recently served as assistant superintendent for school leadership for Kansas City Public Schools after working 14 years within the Hot Springs School District.
“I am very excited to give back to an educational institution that has poured so much into me – a first-generation college student from Texarkana,” Jackson said. “Henderson State is a cornerstone to my life’s successes. I am so grateful.”
Tina Hall, vice chancellor of Advancement, said, “We are pleased to welcome Lloyd home to Henderson in this new role with the advancement team. Lloyd is the epitome of the Reddie Spirit and is an excellent ambassador for Henderson and our alumni and friends.”
Jackson was very involved in campus activities while attending Henderson, participating in numerous organizations and activities. He served two terms as president of the Student Government Association, and, as an alumnus, he was the founding president of Henderson’s Black Alumni Chapter. Jackson also served as Henderson’s director of alumni services.
“Twenty-five years ago, I showed up on the Henderson campus not knowing the impact it would make on my life,” Jackson said. “More than 20 years after graduating from Henderson, I am looking forward to returning and giving back in a very meaningful way.
“How better to give back to my alma mater than to work within the area of the university whose sole responsibility is to support the School with a Heart.”
The position is funded by Henderson State University Foundation.