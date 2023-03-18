Retired Arkansas Tech University faculty member Dr. Shelia Jackson received professor emeritus status from the ATU Board of Trustees during its meeting on Thursday, March 16.
Jackson received the title professor emeritus of kinesiology and rehabilitation science.
Requirements for professor emeritus status for faculty members who have retired from Arkansas Tech include 15 or more years of consecutive service and nomination by any member of the university community who holds faculty rank.
Authority to grant emeritus status rests with the Arkansas Tech Board of Trustees upon the recommendation of the president of the university.
Jackson earned her bachelor’s degree from Southern Arkansas University in her hometown of Magnolia. She went on to obtain her master’s degree from the University of Arkansas and her Doctor of Philosophy degree from Texas Woman’s University. Jackson joined the ATU health and physical education faculty in 1998, received the Arkansas Tech Faculty Award of Excellence in the service category in 2010 and progressed to the rank of professor of health and physical education.
The Arkansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance bestowed its Lifetime Achievement Award upon Jackson in 2016. She completed a career that included 22-and-a-half years of service at ATU and 33 years in higher education when she retired in December 2020.