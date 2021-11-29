The Red/White Concert Series for the holiday season has been announced by Magnolia Public Schools.
Three free concerts will be followed by a fourth concert featuring Magnolia High School’s award-winning Chamber Choir.
All of the concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. The concerts will be at the new Magnolia Performing Arts Center on the northeast side of the Magnolia High School campus.
Monday, December 6 – Magnolia High School Symphonic and Jazz Bands.
Tuesday, December 7 – Magnolia Middle School Bands.
Thursday, December 9 – Magnolia Middle School and Magnolia High School Choirs.
There is no admission charge for the above concerts. However, the donations of canned goods or boxed food items will be accepted.
The Magnolia High School Chamber Choir will present its “Coffee, Cakes & Carols” show at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14. There is a $10 admission charge. The public will enjoy refreshments in the foyer of the new MPAC before the concert.