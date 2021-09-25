Alexus Adrianna Bingle, 20, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 30, 2001 in El Dorado. She was a 2019 graduate of Magnolia High School where she participated in FFA showing pigs, attended South Arkansas Community College for a year, and a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church.
Elexus was preceded in death by her grandparents, Oscar Bingle Sr., and Johnnie Alice Bingle and Pat and Kenneth Bridges.
She is survived by her parents, Oscar and Barbara Bingle of Magnolia; six brothers and sisters, Fernando Bingle and his son Ryder Bingle of Magnolia, Ricarrdo Bingle of Magnolia, Tabatha Garza and husband Jose of Magnolia, Paul Myers and his children, Megan, Madison, and Breanna of Magnolia, Dennis Bingle and wife Landra of Stamps, and Liz Myers of Pine Bluff; and a host of extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mike Launius officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Fernando Bingle, Jose Garza, Paul Myers, David Woodard, Bruce Norman and Glenn Scott.
Memorial donations may be made to CCAPS, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, Arkansas 71754.
