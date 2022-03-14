Each month, teachers at Central Elementary School select a Student of the Month to represent their homeroom.
Students of the Month for March 2022 are:
Third Grade
Rohan Adcock, Ky'Lee Marsh, Corey McBride, Karsyn Jones, Jakya McKinney, Reese Christenson, Kreiger Wood, Jack Filbrun and Louis Johnson.
Fourth Grade
Taelyn Lemons, Christina Par, Zy'Kirrah Russ, Ceid'nee Hodges, Ra'Khia Henry, Layton Walker, Jyi'Corian Mack and Mikalah Ely.
Fifth Grade
Jaliyah Sears, Deborah Zi, Kimber Myers, Azeriqa Parker, Mason Filbrun, Christopher Moss, Jillian Robison, Ava Robison and Brayden Thompson.