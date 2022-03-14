Central Elementary School held its Third Grade Science Fair last Wednesday.
The students competed in five individual categories plus a Team Project category. All individual winners will move on to compete at the Regional Science Fair to be held April 1 at Southern Arkansas University.
The Overall champion was Jack Filbrun with his project, "Does Salt Affect Daphia Heart Rate." Filburn competed in the Medicine and Health Science category.
Competing in the Physical Science category, Dexter Campbell came away with the Overall Runner-Up award. His project was called, "Testing Ink in Black Pens."
BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE
1st – Bacteria, Ryder Herron
2nd -- Does Music Help Plants Grow, Peyton Ellis
3rd -- Water Color vs, Taste Perception, Judd Hickmott
HM -- Do Women Have a Better Sense of Smell, Brynley Ruthardt
EARTH and ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE
1st -- Lead in Our Soil, Collier Guess
2nd -- The H20 Water Filtration Experiment, Camila Jimenez
3rd -- Popcorn Pumice, La'Trudy Grantt
MEDICAL and HEALTH SCIENCE
1st -- Does Salt Affect Daphnia Heart Rate, Jack Filbrun
2nd -- Which Soap Cleans Hands Better, Laila Easter
3rd -- Sanitizer vs Sanitizer, Khiry Davis
PHYSICAL SCIENCE
1st -- Testing Ink in Black Pens, Dexter Campbell
2nd -- Soak it Up! Kacey Robinson
3rd -- The Effects Different Bats Have on a Baseball, Lucky Fisher
3rd -- Velocity Challenge, Travis Glass
HM -- The Perfect Polish, Anna Bailey
ENGINEERING, MATH and COMPUTER SCIENCE
1st -- Which Battery Last the Longest, Kade Wilkerson
2nd -- Paper Airplanes, Rikhyron Mixon
3rd -- Solar Oven, Jase Nelson
Team Projects
1st -- Cookie Dunkin, Hyden Paschal, Makhia Mallory, Cylie Wilson, Jordan Biddle, Jaylynn Williams
2nd – Fly, Tevin Reed, Aiden Perry, Nz'Zyriah Smith
3rd -- Gum War, Lorenzo Gonzalez, Grady Allen, De'Mello Lowe, Shariale Murphy