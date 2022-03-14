Central Elementary School held its Third Grade Science Fair last Wednesday.

The students competed in five individual categories plus a Team Project category. All individual winners will move on to compete at the Regional Science Fair to be held April 1 at Southern Arkansas University.

The Overall champion was Jack Filbrun with his project, "Does Salt Affect Daphia Heart Rate." Filburn competed in the Medicine and Health Science category.

Competing in the Physical Science category, Dexter Campbell came away with the Overall Runner-Up award. His project was called, "Testing Ink in Black Pens."

BIOLOGICAL SCIENCE

1st – Bacteria, Ryder Herron

2nd -- Does Music Help Plants Grow, Peyton Ellis

3rd -- Water Color vs, Taste Perception, Judd Hickmott

HM -- Do Women Have a Better Sense of Smell, Brynley Ruthardt

EARTH and ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

1st -- Lead in Our Soil, Collier Guess

2nd -- The H20 Water Filtration Experiment, Camila Jimenez

3rd -- Popcorn Pumice, La'Trudy Grantt

MEDICAL and HEALTH SCIENCE

1st -- Does Salt Affect Daphnia Heart Rate, Jack Filbrun

2nd -- Which Soap Cleans Hands Better, Laila Easter

3rd -- Sanitizer vs Sanitizer, Khiry Davis

PHYSICAL SCIENCE

1st -- Testing Ink in Black Pens, Dexter Campbell

2nd -- Soak it Up! Kacey Robinson

3rd -- The Effects Different Bats Have on a Baseball, Lucky Fisher

3rd -- Velocity Challenge, Travis Glass

HM -- The Perfect Polish, Anna Bailey

ENGINEERING, MATH and COMPUTER SCIENCE

1st -- Which Battery Last the Longest, Kade Wilkerson

2nd -- Paper Airplanes, Rikhyron Mixon

3rd -- Solar Oven, Jase Nelson

Team Projects

1st -- Cookie Dunkin, Hyden Paschal, Makhia Mallory, Cylie Wilson, Jordan Biddle, Jaylynn Williams

2nd – Fly, Tevin Reed, Aiden Perry, Nz'Zyriah Smith

3rd -- Gum War, Lorenzo Gonzalez, Grady Allen, De'Mello Lowe, Shariale Murphy

