Some 50 people gathered at the Clark County Historical Association’s November meeting to learn a little about the local cinnabar veins and hear the memories of Jack Daniels, possibly the only remaining miner to work the local mines.
Daniels, 96, recounted his experiences in the mines, including some near-misses and dangerous situations, fielding questions from CCHA President Bob Thompson and other guests.
Thompson and CCHA Secretary Charlotte Jeffers opened the event with a brief overview of cinnabar and the process of extracting it. Cinnabar is a mineral form of mercury. The local vein is called the Mississippi Formation and stretches 22 miles from western Clark County into Pike County. In some places, the vein is a mile wide. According to Thompson, the mill at the now-abandoned town of Graysonia was experiencing a slowdown and some of those labors moved over to the cinnabar mines.
Daniels, in attendance with his wife Roxie and two sons, Damon and Tim Daniels, demonstrated an incredible ability to recall details and a sense of humor.
He began by talking about his early life, including the difficulties of growing up during the Depression era. He lived with his grandparents until he was 14, when he decided he could no longer stay on the farm and moved to Amity with his sister. He worked at a sawmill until he was 16, when he landed a job at the Pate Mine, shoveling rocks. He was paired with a short man who was shoveling rocks. Daniels’ job was to keep up with that man’s pace.
“I thought this is gonna be easy,” Daniels recalled. “About 10 o’clock, I’d give out and he’s still the same. I’ll never forget how happy I was when lunch came.”
Daniels recited the process, including details of moving rocks from the mine to the furnace where they were processed. He earned $2.82 a day. The majority of that money he spent on cars and gas.
When cinnabar rocks go through a distillation process, the result is mercury. Thompson said the process is actually fairly simple but the problem is handling it safely. Daniels told about encountering pure mercury dripping down the walls of the tunnels.
Asked if there were safety protocols in place, he said “We didn’t even have a first-aid kit. Back in the ‘40s, coming out of the Depression, nobody worried about anything but buying a car and making a living.”
