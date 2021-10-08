Each month at Central Elementary School, teachers recognize a "Student of the Month" from their homeroom.
The October Students of the Month by grade:
Fifth grade – Brin Talley, Tenley White, Camille Hunter, Avynn Gunnels, Julian Flores, Josue Martinez, Sa’Miya Curtis, Taylor Jolly and A’Niya Turner.
Fourth grade – Linley Leak, Aubrey Roberson, Rilee Murphy, Kentrell Flowers, Brady Key, Marcus Jackson, Jada Weatherwax, Charlize Ocfemia and Si’Niya Williams.
Third grade – Jase Nelson, Ruby Morgan, Avery Parker, Kaylynn Sands, Jacen Gillette, Matt Groguhe, Linda Brown, Jenny Cornett and Bree Bradshaw.