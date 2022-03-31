The March of Dimes walk/run, which is traditionally held in Little Rock, will be Saturday, April 9 along Southern Arkansas University’s Farm Road, hosted by Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.
The 2022 event is titled a “Memorial Walk/Run for Ryatt.”
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the SAU Alumni Center and the running or walking will start at 10 a.m. A $15 registration fee is required, but
T-shirts are no longer available. There will be golf carts available on the Farm Road if anyone needs help getting back to the alumni center before the about 2.1-mile walk is completed.
The reason the walk is being held in Magnolia this year is because Camberlyn Summerville, Tri Sigma philanthropy chair, discovered the event had not been in Little Rock for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided to ask Little Rock organizers if Magnolia could hold it instead.
In the past, the local Tri Sigma chapter has participated with other chapters across the state in Little Rock. The organizers agreed the
local chapter could hold the event and call it the “Memorial Walk/Run for Ryatt.”
Ryatt was Summerville’s young cousin, Ryatt Merritt, who was born premature and suffered from three lung diseases that led to her death.
“I wanted to host this because March of Dimes deals with premature babies,” Summerville, a senior majoring in biochemistry said. “My cousin was born three months premature and weighed 14 ounces. She wasn’t even a pound. She passed away at eight months back in January. This has been hard for my cousins, and I wanted to do this for my family and Ryatt’s mother, Kastle Merritt, and her daddy, Heath Merritt.”
Summerville said the loss of Ryatt was terrible for her cousin Kastle, who has miscarried previously and moved to Little Rock to be with her newborn.
Summerville said Ryatt never got off the ventilator and used a tracheostomy tube to maintain her airway and to provide the exchange of adequate oxygen and carbon dioxide. Summerville said she told her Tri Sigma sisters about Ryatt when she was born and updated her progress until she passed away.
“As soon as she was born it affected my family really bad,” Summerville said. “It was such a drastic change in Kastle’s personal life. She stayed there every day with her, and she had to stay away from her job. Heath had to take a job in Little Rock to be more flexible. I just wish more people knew about this. I had a teacher who had a miscarriage when I was younger, and I didn’t know what to say. I just wish more people were more caring and understood how much it effects the actual families that go through it and how someone so small and who lived for only a small period can affect someone that much.”
According to marchofdimes.org, the organization has helped millions of babies survive and thrive for the past 80 years. The March of Dimes now builds to that legacy to level the playing field for all moms and babies, no matter their age, socio-economic background, or demographics. They support moms throughout their pregnancy, even when everything does not go according to plan. March of Dimes advocates for policies that prioritize health and support radical improvements to the care they receive. The March of Dimes also pioneers research to find solutions to the biggest health threats to mothers and babies.
Summerville’s Tri Sigma sister, Autumn Rowe, said she has never personally known someone who has had a premature baby but wanted to help such a worthy cause anyway.
“I know when the baby was born, Camberlyn talked about it some and she is so passionate about philanthropy,” Rowe, a senior majoring in accounting with a minor in information systems. “A lot of girls want to be involved in our sorority because they have heard about our philanthropy. And of course, when she told us, we are all her sisters, and we were all for it.”
For more information about this year’s March of Dimes walk at SAU, call Summerville at 870-310-6974 or email her at camberlyn11@gmail.com .